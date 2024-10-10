BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Invests $6.50 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 46,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 147,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 55,186 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 269,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,845,000 after purchasing an additional 125,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

Xylem Stock Up 1.6 %

Xylem stock opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

