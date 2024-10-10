BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Makes New $22.06 Million Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,062,000. Equinix accounts for approximately 4.2% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Equinix by 23.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 40,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $876.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $843.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $794.08.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $903.80.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

