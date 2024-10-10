BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,548,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 2.4% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $183.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $187.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.18 and a 200 day moving average of $165.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 53.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $231,570.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,729,288.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,662 shares of company stock worth $4,420,820 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

