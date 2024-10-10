Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Buffalo Coal shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 26,000 shares changing hands.
Buffalo Coal Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01.
Buffalo Coal Company Profile
Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,513 hectares and Magdalena mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa.
