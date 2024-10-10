Builders FirstSource (BLDR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR):

10/9/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $211.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $223.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/20/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $198.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/16/2024 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

9/3/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $194.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.04 and a 200 day moving average of $170.19. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after buying an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after buying an additional 911,990 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,535,000 after buying an additional 448,407 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $49,000,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,059,000 after buying an additional 196,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

