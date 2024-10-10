Builders FirstSource (BLDR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR):
- 10/9/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $182.00 to $211.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/9/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $185.00 to $223.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/20/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/19/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $198.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/18/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/17/2024 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/16/2024 – Builders FirstSource was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.
- 9/3/2024 – Builders FirstSource had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
Shares of BLDR opened at $194.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.04 and a 200 day moving average of $170.19. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after buying an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,373,000 after buying an additional 911,990 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,535,000 after buying an additional 448,407 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $49,000,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,059,000 after buying an additional 196,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
