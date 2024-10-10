byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Up 900.0% in September

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in byNordic Acquisition by 832.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 405,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 361,957 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,215,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

byNordic Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BYNO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,709. byNordic Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.29.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

