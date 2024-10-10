C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 20,920 iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLTA. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $492,000. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 146,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 26,205 shares during the period.
iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
QLTA stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $49.53.
iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.