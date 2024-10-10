C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 7,220 iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,694 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $5,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 1,202.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,164,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,285,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SMIN opened at $84.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

