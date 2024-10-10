C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 4,370 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.90. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

