C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Decreases Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 76,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,038,000 after buying an additional 35,628 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 772,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,406,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 135,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $37.55 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.94.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

