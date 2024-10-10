C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $1.23 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 204,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,715,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 86,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.83.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total value of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total value of $5,253,553.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,464,384.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP opened at $287.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $288.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

