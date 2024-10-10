C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 111.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:EFV opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.