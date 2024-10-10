C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vance Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.18 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

