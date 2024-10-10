C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $650,000 Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

