C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Increases Stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get BlackRock AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 190,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,974,000.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.80.

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2832 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.