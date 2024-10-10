C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $405,000 in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.39% of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel bought a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HYMU opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.

BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0832 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.