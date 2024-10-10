C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $41.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

