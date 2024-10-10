C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWN. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,174,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 856.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 62,818 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 169.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $286.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

