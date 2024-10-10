C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New $423,000 Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZJUL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of ZJUL stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.