C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Makes New $423,000 Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZJUL. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

Shares of ZJUL stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42.

