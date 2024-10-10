C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $277.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $278.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.11.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Melius Research assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

