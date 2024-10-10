C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Raises Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,169,000. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 32,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,383,000 after buying an additional 281,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $95.84 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.