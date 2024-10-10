C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 539 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average of $107.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.32 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.