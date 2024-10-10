C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes $513,000 Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Get General American Investors alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in General American Investors by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

General American Investors stock opened at $53.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $54.19.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.