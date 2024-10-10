C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $100.82 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $101.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.74.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

