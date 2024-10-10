C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

C3.ai Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after acquiring an additional 568,369 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in C3.ai by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AI opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.81. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

