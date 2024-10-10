C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.70.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on C3.ai
Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai
C3.ai Price Performance
NYSE:AI opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.81. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than C3.ai
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- What is a Dividend King?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.