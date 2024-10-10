Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CABA. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $199.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

