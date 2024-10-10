Cadinha & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 3.7% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $21,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 25,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 38.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $205.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,665. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $205.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average of $170.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.05.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

