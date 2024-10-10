Cadinha & Co. LLC Invests $225,000 in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $75,559.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,343.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CPF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.91. 9,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,723. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.13. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $87.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.74 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

