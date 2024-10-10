Cadinha & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $518.68. The stock had a trading volume of 78,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $506.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.28. The stock has a market cap of $162.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $528.02.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.83.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

