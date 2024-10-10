Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $144,269,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $124,066,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $242.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,702. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $173.24 and a 52-week high of $247.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

