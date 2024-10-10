Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 532.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after buying an additional 1,981,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,940 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,864,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 757,231 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 225,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 477.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,883 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 173,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of BHP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.32. 436,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,725. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

