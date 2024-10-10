CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 254.7% from the September 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CaliberCos

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CaliberCos stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of CaliberCos as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

CaliberCos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,469. CaliberCos has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

CaliberCos Company Profile

CaliberCos ( NASDAQ:CWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter. CaliberCos had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CaliberCos will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

