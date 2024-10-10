Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYLD. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,095,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 89,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

