Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.85, but opened at $22.24. Camping World shares last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 70,129 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CWH. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Camping World Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.38 and a beta of 2.47.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 121,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,647,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,842.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 228,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 68,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Camping World by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

