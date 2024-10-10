Canadian National Railway (CNR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Canadian National Railway (TSE: CNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

10/9/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$179.00 to C$173.00.

10/8/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$176.00 to C$169.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Canadian National Railway was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

9/30/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$169.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$165.00 to C$162.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$177.00 to C$167.00.

9/11/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$169.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$182.00 to C$178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$187.00 to C$180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$187.00 to C$180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$170.00 to C$160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$192.00 to C$181.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$156.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of C$98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$157.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$165.68.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.5979325 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$162.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,324.82. Insiders purchased 4,383 shares of company stock valued at $585,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.