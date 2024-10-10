Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Increased to Hold at Citigroup

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$174.43.

Shares of CNR opened at C$156.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$157.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$165.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.5979325 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88. In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,383 shares of company stock valued at $585,772. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

