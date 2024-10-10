Canadian Natural Resources Limited Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share (NYSE:CNQ)

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NYSE CNQ opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

