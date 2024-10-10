Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Holdings Decreased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.5 %

CP traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 613,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,621. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.