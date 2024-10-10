Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Sold by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,366 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,786,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,045,000 after buying an additional 1,686,328 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,031,000 after buying an additional 519,112 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,541,000 after buying an additional 630,942 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,237,000 after buying an additional 1,042,548 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $36.69.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

