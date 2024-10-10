Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:EKAR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 12,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 2,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.
Capital Link Global Green Energy Transport & Technology Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00.
