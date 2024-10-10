Capital One Financial Weighs in on Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLPI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

GLPI opened at $51.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 578.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,957.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $674,855.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,957.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,478 shares of company stock worth $2,495,429. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

