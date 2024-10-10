Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Short Interest Update

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGBDL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,884. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $26.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

