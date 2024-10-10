Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Up 4% – Here’s Why

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.04. Approximately 608,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,998,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

