Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading Up 4% – Here’s Why

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.04. Approximately 608,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,998,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
