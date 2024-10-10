Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

CARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.05. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

