Casper 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.67 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Casper has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $149.59 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Casper alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.00253758 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,969,552,830 coins and its circulating supply is 12,363,290,355 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,968,898,166 with 12,362,666,294 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01215594 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,590,869.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.