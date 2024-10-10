Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.41, but opened at $27.24. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 2,112,983 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised Cassava Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of -0.63.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 146.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

