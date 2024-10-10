Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Down 4.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $28.63 and last traded at $28.70. 280,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 305,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

Specifically, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $231,604.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $167,808. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $28,327.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,490.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $793.70 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 362.2% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

