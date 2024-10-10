Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Trading Up 1.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $393.53 and last traded at $392.76. 448,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,653,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.56.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.51 and a 200-day moving average of $348.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

