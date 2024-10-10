Catizen (CATI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $66.86 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Catizen has a market capitalization of $114.39 million and $66.86 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Catizen has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Catizen token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Catizen Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,426,933 tokens. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,426,933 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.43489926 USD and is down -4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $79,946,229.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

