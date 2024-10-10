CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $225.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $263.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.61.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

